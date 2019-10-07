Man Stabbed To Death On East Street

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death on East Street on Sunday night.

According to reports, shortly after 9pm, the man was in the vicinity of Bahama Avenue when he got into an altercation with two other men. The men stabbed him before getting into a pink Nissan March and fleeing. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with this investigation, to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.