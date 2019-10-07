Pm Joins Kitchen To See Feeding Operation

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis visited the World Central Kitchen feeding centre in Freeport yesterday before heading to East End, Grand Bahama to assess recovery and reconstruction efforts.

The feeding centre provides three hot meals per day to storm victims. Nutritionists are on hand to ensure that meals are healthy and balanced.

Dr Minnis also took the time to help with preparations and ate breakfast at the centre.

WCK, headed by internationally renowned chef Jose Andrés, is serving 20,000 meals per day to those affected by Hurricane Dorian. The organisation has been working on the ground in Abaco and Grand Bahama since the passage of the storm.

Dr Minnis and his wife, Patricia, arrived in Grand Bahama on Saturday to attend the funeral of his brother, Cecil Bosfield, who died in Florida in early September.

Dr Minnis returns to Nassau yesterday.