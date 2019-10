POLICE released the names of three more storm victims who have been missing since Hurricane Dorian.

They are Lorelda Woodside, 57; Claudene Etienne, 54; and Michael Dawkins, 64, all of Dundas Town, Abaco.

According to officials, more than 400 people are still registered as missing since the storm ripped through Abaco and Grand Bahama at the beginning of September.