48 Of The Students Treated After School Bus Incident Back Home

By LEANDRA ROLLE

ONE Central Andros High School student remains in New Providence for issues unrelated to the school bus incident in Andros last Friday, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands said yesterday.

Speaking to reporters outside Cabinet, Dr Sands confirmed that of the 49 students that were airlifted to New Providence last week following suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, 48 of them have already returned home.

The group, containing children ages 10 to 17, was en route to Central Andros High School from Cargill Creek when officials believe smoke from the exhaust entered into the cabin, causing the students to fall ill.

Several of them went in and out of consciousness and experienced confusion, chest pain, shortness of breath and dizziness. After being treated at Fresh Creek Andros Clinic, the group was then sent to the capital for additional treatment and further monitoring.

However, since the incident, The Tribune understands that all of the children who have returned home are doing well.