Concacaf: Men’S National Soccer Team To Face Bvi

THE Bahamas senior men’s national soccer team is set to return to the pitch and looks to win their second consecutive game in CONCACAF Nations League play.

Team Bahamas will face the British Virgin Islands tomorrow night at Warner Park Sporting Complex in St Kitts and Nevis at 7pm.

Approximately a month ago, Happy Hall and Cameron Hepple lifted the Bahamas to an emotionally charged 2-1 victory over Bonaire at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium, as the country was in the midst of the early stages of the Hurricane Dorian recovery period..

The win pushed the Bahamas to the top of Group B in League C of the Nations League as they held Bonaire, who won their previous outing over the British Virgin Islands, to less than three goals.

CONCACAF general secretary Philippe Moggio attended the match. He visited the Bahamas to bring remarks of solidarity and show his organisation’s support for the country in the wake of the devastation from Hurricane Dorian.

Happy Hall scored on a deflection in the 50th minute, while Cameron Hepple delivered the second goal in the 78th minute.

Group B play continues in November when the Bahamas hosts BVI on November 14. They travel to face Bonaire in the second game of a home-and-away November 17.

The CONCACAF Nations League began with a one-off qualifying phase. Following 68 matches, the 34 participating teams where compiled into an aggregate table, ranking them 1-34.

The final standings of each team determined if they were placed into League A, B or C.

In the qualifying stage in 2018, the Bahamas began with a 4-0 loss to Belize, followed by a 6-0 loss to Antigua and Barbuda and concluded the year with a 1-1 draw with Anguilla.

Team Bahamas concluded qualification with a 4-0 loss to Dominica.

The six teams that participated in the Hexagonal Round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Russia 2018 where pre-seeded directly into League A.

The CONCACAF Nations League is a new centralised men’s national team competition representing a new era of national team football for CONCACAF member associations.

Through this new centralised competition, all 41 CONCACAF member associations will keep the dream alive by participating in competitive international football year-round.