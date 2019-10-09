One Killed, Two Shot By Lone Gunman

POLICE in New Providence are investigating a shooting that left two men in hospital and another dead.

Shortly after 11am Wednesday, the men were standing in front of a building on Taylor Street in Nassau Village when an armed man approached and shot them.

The assailant ran away, however the injured men were taken to hospital. Two of them were listed in stable condition and the third was initially in a critical condition but later died.

The killing takes the murder toll for the year to 83, according to Tribune records.

Meanwhile Grand Bahama police have two male suspects in custody in connection with a shooting that left two men seriously injured in Freeport early Wednesday.

According to reports, shortly after 1am police were alerted to gunshots being fired at a business in the area of East Atlantic Drive and East Sunrise Highway.

Witnesses reported that two men entered the establishment, produced a firearm and opened fire, injuring two men in the upper body. The victims were taken to the Samaritan’s Purse field hospital, where they were seen by doctors, and are listed in serious, but stable condition.

Police also said they are investigating an industrial accident that left a New Providence kitchen worker in hospital.

Shortly after 8pm, workers were in the kitchen of a restaurant stall at the eastern side of Potter’s Cay Dock when the gas range they were working on exploded. One of the men was burned on his upper body but the other man was not injured. The injured man was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigations are continuing into these matters.