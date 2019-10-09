Super Value Presents $110,000 To Nema For Hurricane Relief Efforts

IN the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, Super Value food stores decided to initiate a drive to solicit funds from customers for disaster relief efforts.

Cashiers asked shoppers at the register if they wished to donate their change towards this initiative. Each day, funds were deposited into a special account bringing the total to $10,000. Additonally, Rupert Roberts Jr, president of Super Value, donated $100,000 bringing the total to $110,000.

Mr Roberts' goal is $1m. He encourages the public to continue to donate.

A cheque presentation was made to NEMA on Gladstone Road on Friday.

