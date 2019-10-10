56 Haitians Detained In Immigration Operation

A Department of Immigration operation resulted in the arrest of 56 Haitian nationals.

The operation was carried at approximately 6pm on Tuesday.

After processing, 40 people were committed to the Carmichael Road Detention Centre. This group included 13 men, 16 women and 11 minors. These people are expected to be arraigned in Magistrate's Court sometime this week to answer charges including illegal landing and overstaying, the department said.

This operation was led by Harold Thurston, chief immigration officer and his team along with the K9 Unit. This operation covered areas inclusive of Carmichael Road, Faith Avenue, Potter's Cay Dock, Hay Street and Kemp Road.