Breaking News: Reece Chipman Resigns From Fnm

Centerville MP Reece Chipman has resigned from the Free National Movement, The Tribune was told.

He is expected to hold a press conference at 1pm to explain his decision to cut ties with the governing party.

The FNM has released a statement on the matter:

“The Free National Movement (FNM) is aware of the resignation of Centreville MP Reece Chipman from the party.

“Mr. Chipman won a historic election in May 2017, defeating the sitting Prime Minister and then Centreville MP Perry Christie.

“It is unfortunate that Mr. Chipman decided to leave our party. The FNM is a place where young Bahamians can make their contributions to nation building. The FNM has the oldest youth political organization in the country in the Torchbearers Youth Association. The FNM elected the youngest members to Parliament at the last general election.

“Since coming to office, this Free National Movement Administration led by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis has been committed to addressing the major problems facing The Bahamas. During the FNM’s term the economy has returned to regular growth, crime has decreased and accountability has returned to Government after years of corrupt Progressive Liberal Party rule. The FNM is committed to continuing the policies that are helping to advance The Bahamas.

“Dr. Minnis and his Administration are now fully focused on providing relief to and restoring the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama so devastated by Hurricane Dorian. This is a time when all Bahamians should set aside political considerations and add their voices, talents, ideas and resources to assist with the reconstruction effort.

“We thank Mr. Chipman for his service to the party and country as an FNM. We wish him the best in his future endeavour.“