'Once In A Lifetime' $1.2m Gift To Hospital

A significant donation of medical equipment valued at $1.2m was made to Princess Margaret Hospital’s Division of Orthopedics.

Called a once-in-a-lifetime gift by Dr Dane Bowe, consultant orthopaedic and arthroplasty surgeon at PMH, the donation comes in response to Hurricane Dorian and the range of injuries treated in the wake of the storm’s passage.

The initiative began with Professor Dr Ross Leighton of Dalhousie University, who reached out to Dr Bowe in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. Dr Bowe said: “I received a text from Dr Leighton - one of numerous mentors at Dalhousie University - asking about what he could do to help our situation. I responded by requesting equipment needed to treat severely damaged/crushed limbs.”

Dr Leighton contacted representatives from DePuy Synthes, a division of the Johnson & Johnson family of companies. DePuy Synthes sent equipment valued at $1m via an NGO within days. The equipment includes battery operated power drills, saws and external fixators used to treat and save mangled limbs. Dr Leighton also secured $200,000 worth of similar equipment from Smith & Nephew, an international medical technology company, via Dalhousie University.

The donation enhances the quality of care delivered to patients with serious orthopaedic injuries.

“The equipment is very important, it is not new to us, but it is certainly the gift of a lifetime, because we really needed this equipment to save limbs, especially after Hurricane Dorian,” Dr Bowe explained.

Dr Bowe expressed the gratitude of the hospital’s Orthopaedic Division and the entire PMH family to Dave Simpson, CEO, as well as Jeff Deane and Rob Pikula of DePuy Synthes. Gratitude is also extended to Gwenael Gouery, Amanada Paniagua and Ryan Huggett in addition to the donors from Smith & Nephew and mentors from Dalhousie University who made this donation possible.