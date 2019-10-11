112 Haitians Deported

MORE than 100 Haitians were deported to Port-au-Prince yesterday.
The Department of Immigration said a Bahamasair flight departed Lynden Pindling International Airport at 8.07am to Haiti with 112 Haitians, escorted by a team of law enforcement officers.
This group included 91 males and 21 females. The immigration team was led by Denaj Wilchcombe along with officers of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.
Immigration officials did not say where the deportees were apprehended.
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 45 minutes ago
Why doesn't Minnis tell us how many have been deported since he became PM? I will tell you why. He was most embarassed to learn the very low total number deported over the last two and half years compared to the estimated total number of new illegal arrivals from Haiti over the same period.
joeblow 1 hour, 50 minutes ago
Three comments:
1) These flights should be taking place daily
2) It must be done in a way that does not give the deportees any room to question the legality of the deportation or to file suits.
3) Bahamasair should stop all commercial flights to Port Au Prince other than to drop off deportees, until Haiti has a formal government.
