112 Haitians Deported

MORE than 100 Haitians were deported to Port-au-Prince yesterday.

The Department of Immigration said a Bahamasair flight departed Lynden Pindling International Airport at 8.07am to Haiti with 112 Haitians, escorted by a team of law enforcement officers.

This group included 91 males and 21 females. The immigration team was led by Denaj Wilchcombe along with officers of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

Immigration officials did not say where the deportees were apprehended.