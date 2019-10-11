Landing Gear Collapses On Pineapple Air Plane

Video Pineapple Air plane

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

ACCIDENT investigators are investigating an occurrence involving a Pineapple Air plane that suffered a landing gear collapse Friday morning.

"The Air Accident Investigation Department is actively investigating an occurrence that took place this morning at LPIA involving Pineapple Air Aircraft with registration C6-KMC," the department said in a statement. "The aircraft with 11 souls on board had its landing gear collapse (9.06am) after landing on runway 14 at LPIA. The aircraft received damage, there were no associated injuries reported.”