Landing Gear Collapses On Pineapple Air Plane

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
ACCIDENT investigators are investigating an occurrence involving a Pineapple Air plane that suffered a landing gear collapse Friday morning.
"The Air Accident Investigation Department is actively investigating an occurrence that took place this morning at LPIA involving Pineapple Air Aircraft with registration C6-KMC," the department said in a statement. "The aircraft with 11 souls on board had its landing gear collapse (9.06am) after landing on runway 14 at LPIA. The aircraft received damage, there were no associated injuries reported.”
More like this story
- Western Air plane makes emergency landing at Grand Bahama International Airport
- Southern Air flight crash lands at Deadman's Cay with 'gears up'
- Great Harbour Cay crash pilot also lacked commercial licence
- Great Harbour cay crash pilot also lacked commercial licence
- UPDATED: Jet Blue plane lands safely after landing gear malfunction
Comments
Bonefishpete 3 hours, 13 minutes ago
"It has only had one incident which was involving an Embraer 110 Bandeirante in which the aircraft had a landing gear collapse at 8:00 pm Jan 9th 2018 at an airport in Eleuthera only one passenger had minor injuries and the plane sustained only minor damages"
Well make that two.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID