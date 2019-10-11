Security Guard Gets Six Years For Shooting At Nightclub

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A SECURITY guard has been sentenced to six years in prison for shooting another man in the stomach following a physical argument at a nightclub three years ago.

Wilfred McKinney was sentenced by Justice Guillamina Archer-Minns for admitting to causing grievous harm to Kareem Nairn at Cheetah’s nightclub on December 10, 2016.

McKinney was originally charged with attempted murder. However, he pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of causing grievous harm.

According to the evidence, Nairn was celebrating his cousin’s birthday in the VIP section of the club, when after a while, his cousin and some other individuals started standing on the furniture. McKinney asked one of the men to come down off the furniture, which he did, and was warned that if he did it again he would have to leave.

Nairn’s cousin did not heed his warnings, however, and McKinney had to go back to the man a second time. That time, however, words were exchanged and the two subsequently got into a struggle.

Nairn subsequently turned around and saw McKinney struggling with his cousin. He then grabbed McKinney from behind and pinned him to a chair.

While McKinney was pinned to the chair, at least two witnesses said they saw Nairn grab McKinney’s hand. But when he did so, a gun went off. Nairn was subsequently hit in the stomach.

McKinney was represented by attorney Roberto Reckley.