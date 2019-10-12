Man Found Hanging In Suspected Suicide

By Denise Maycock

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Grand Bahama police are investigating a suspected suicide after a man was found hanging from a tree in bushes near a school play field in Freeport.

Police received a report at around 2.40pm on Saturday of the man hanging from the tree at the rear of the Jack Hayward High School play field.

Superintendent Brian Rolle, officer in charge of CDU, said the victim is a black male in his late 40s to early 50s.

Mr Rolle said police do not know if the victim is a resident of Freeport as investigations are continuing.