Man Dies After Being Hit By Car

Police are investigating after a man was hit by a car and died on Sunday.

According to reports, shortly after 8pm, the man was walking on Prince Charles Drive in the vicinity of the Wok Restaurant, when he was struck by a small black Japanese vehicle, which sped away. Paramedics were called to the scene and attempted to revive the victim, but he was pronounced dead.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist this investigation, to contact the Police Traffic Department at 393-7714/5, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

Officers from the RBPF Traffic Department will continue investigations into this incident.