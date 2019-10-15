Advice To Pm

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Amendment to the Emergency Laws, etc…I listened to Prime Minister and as he asked for positive comment I take him up.

1) Head of NEMA had the authority to ask the PM to declare an emergency, no amendments were needed.

2) Security - PM could have given advice to His Excellency Governor General to declare a limited emergency in Abaco and Grand Bahama. A curfew would or should have been established - Liquor Licences cancelled, including in hotels or wholesale. 30 days after Dorian impacting now there is a senior officer of RBDF appointed?

3) Weather forecasting…PM Dorian unfortunately got squeezed between a growing Bermuda High and a Low pressure off the eastern seaboard of the US…storms want clear exists…At a time on the Friday the EU forecast was suggesting the track could tip S-W to include Nassau and Miami…this caused the forward movement to halt…forecast foresaw this. Equip Met Office with state of art equipment.

4) New Emergency powers…what if a CAT 5 is heading direct to New Providence? Where do the Nassau residents evacuate to? Fortunately over 245 years of record taking very few times has Nassau been threatened…we recall Matthew just a side swipe.

5) Building codes and your constituent…sorry as he built demolish the illegal 3rd, floor…there is far, far too many illegal buildings going up in Killarney…seems to be a no go zone for Building Inspectors.

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

October 9, 2019.