Man In Hospital After Being Shot By Police Officer

A MAN is in hospital after he was shot by a police officer outside a nightclub on Saturday.

According to a police report, police were conducting an investigation on St Alban’s Drive, near a nightclub, after 2am Saturday when they heard gunshots.

“As officers were walking toward the nightclub, they observed a male, walking towards them, armed with a firearm,” a police report noted. “The male was ordered to drop the weapon, to which he refused and pointed the firearm in the direction of the officers. The officers being in fear for their lives, discharged their service weapons in the direction of the man, wounding him.”

The injured man was taken to hospital and is listed in serious condition. No one else was injured during this incident, police said.

Officers recovered an illegal firearm which contained eight rounds of ammunition, the RBPF said.

An investigation is ongoing.