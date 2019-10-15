Police Probe Series Of Weekend Armed Robberies

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating a spate of armed robberies that occurred on the weekend.

Shortly before 1am on Sunday, a man was driving near Big Pond when a red Volkswagen pulled in front forcing him to stop. Three armed men got out and robbed him of cash and a cell phone, before getting back into the vehicle and speeding away.

About an hour later, another man was driving in Winton Meadows when a navy blue vehicle pulled in front of him, forcing him to stop. A man got out of the vehicle, approached him and robbed him of cash and other items, before getting back into the vehicle and speeding off, police said.

Shortly before 1pm on Sunday, a man was in the parking lot of a church on Duke Street when he was approached by a gunman who robbed him of a bag containing an undisclosed amount of cash, before escaping.

Police are also investigating three robberies that occurred on Saturday.

Shortly after 1am on Saturday, a man was standing in the parking lot of a bar on Bernard Road, when he was approached by an armed man, who robbed him of his blue BMW and sped away, followed by a pink Nissan March.

Hours later, shortly after 4pm, two tourists were on West Bay Street in the area of Goodman’s Bay, when they were approached by two armed men who robbed them of cash and other items. The thieves escaped in a purple car, licence #AR1737.

Sometime around 11.40pm, a man and woman were sitting a vehicle on Delaporte Beach, West Bay Street, when they were approached by an armed male who robbed them of cash and cell phones before running away.

Police are also looking for the suspects behind three robberies on Friday.

In the first incident, a woman was walking on Bethel Avenue, Stapledon Gardens shortly after 6am on Friday, when she was approached by two armed men who robbed her of her handbag. The men escaped in a red rental car.

Then shortly after 9am on Friday, a woman was walking in the parking lot of an auto parts store on Wulff Road when she was approached by an armed man who robbed her of her handbag. The man escaped in a gray Nissan Cube.

In a third incident, shortly after 11pm on Friday, a woman was standing in front of a home in the western district when she was approached by an armed man who robbed her of her handbag before escaping.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).