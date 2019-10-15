Top Abaco Food Store To Re-Open With 40% Of Staff

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Abaco's main supermarket will re-open "within two weeks" with just over 40 percent of its pre-Dorian staff, as one of its principals said: "I've never seen devastation like that in my life."

Rupert Roberts, the Super Value chief, told Tribune Business that the category five storm had inflicted an estimated $10m worth of damage to wholesale and retail properties owned by himself and business partner, Chad Sawyer.

However, he revealed that Maxwell's Supermarket is in the process of being restocked in a bid to "be up and running" in around a fortnight after it was one of the few Marsh Harbour properties - besides the government complex and clinic - to emerge from Dorian relatively unscathed.

"If Maxwell's was wiped out we would have been wiped out," Mr Roberts told Tribune Business. "We've had building and property damage of at least $10m, I'd estimate, but Maxwell's had very little damage. We may have some roof damage, and may have lost ten solar panels, but there were two buildings in Marsh Harbour that stood up - the clinic and Maxwell's."

He added that Price Right and their wholesale operation had taken the brunt of Dorian's impact, but the focus was on reviving Maxwell's retail operation so that Abaco could have an organised food distribution point that will be a critical component in encouraging residents to return and start the rebuilding process.

"Last week we were stocking Maxwell's with stock room merchandise and items so that it will be up and running in two weeks," Mr Roberts revealed. "I think we're going to have about 60 or 70 of the 170 staff; we know that now. With the other 100, they have no where to live.

"It will be the only organised distributor of food, and people can't go back until there is food. Our concern was to get Maxwell's up and running to supply food to the island again, and then we'll look at other problems. When they get that under control and restocked we may start to let the public in and buy whatever is there. The public is not expecting a grand opening."

Mr Roberts confirmed that Commonwealth Bank was being given space in Maxwell's to help restore banking and financial services to Abaco, adding that "we wanted a pharmacy and a couple of other essential services" to also move in.

"Abaco is completely destroyed," the Super Value chief told Tribune Business. "I've never seen anything like that. I've never seen devastation like that in my life or on any hurricane in Abaco. The concern is how quickly we get this debris removed and what we do with it. We cannot do anything to contaminate the water supply.

He added that a partnership between the Government and private sector was critical to rebuilding Abaco, suggesting that the island will have to be "condemned" if it was left to the former alone.

"If it was up to the Government I would say no government of The Bahamas could do it. We'd have to condemn Abaco," Mr Roberts told Tribune Business. "But thousands of homeowners and merchants will do their own thing.

"In three months you'd be surprised at how far we could come back; the depths of the come back. With everyone working together, in a year a lot of the hurricane costs will be removed, and Abaco and Freeport will be productive economies.

"If we could get BPL up and running we could make speedy progress in Abaco because the people are determined, but we need power to do the work and live."