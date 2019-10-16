End The Taboos: Mcalpine - It’S Time For National Debate On Gay Civil Unions And Abortion

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
PINERIDGE MP Frederick McAlpine says The Bahamas needs a national conversation about letting gay couples enter civil unions and legalising abortion, both of which he believes eligible people should be entitled to.
He spoke to The Tribune yesterday as news of a planned gay pride parade next year sparked intense discussion across social media in recent days.
Elected officials have historically shied away from discussing hot button issues like gay rights and abortion in any detail, but the outspoken Free National Movement MP, who is also a pastor, confronted the issues head-on when contacted yesterday.
“People do not see homosexuality and lesbianism in the same light as they did 20 years ago,” he said. “I don’t think the country is accepting but the country has matured in that area mainly because everyone can look in their family and find one of them, two of them, three of them.”
Civil unions are legally recognised arrangements that provide most or all the rights of marriage but not the title.
Mr McAlpine said: “I’m a pastor, I’m liberal in my thinking yet I’m very spiritual. I personally don’t support gay marriage but I think the time is coming when you’re going to have to look at something called civil unions. Let me give an example why. A mother has been fighting her gay son for years but when he dies she wants the Mercedes and the land he had. But he got those things through his homosexual lifestyle so why should you want it when you don’t know how he got it, when it might be a partner or friend he got these things with? You disowned him, you disregarded him, but when he died you want everything he has? That’s not right. I don’t endorse man marrying man but there might come at time when people want to hold on to what they have or the things they have had together through joint custody with another person. There has to be a law to protect those people.”
He added: “That conversation needs to start more because somethings are taboo. For instance, we say in this country it’s illegal to get abortion but everybody know people do get abortions. So when are we going to stop playing this game? I don’t endorse abortion but I think a woman has a right to do what she chooses to do. The church and government got to stay out of people’s bedroom. I don’t want the government in my house, telling me how to have sex, when to have sex and who to have sex with as long as it is consensual and not involving minors.”
Many believe fears about gay marriage led to the failure of the 2016 constitutional referendum on citizenship changes.
A committee formed by the Bahamas Organisation of LGBTI affairs and community allies plans to stage pride events in October 2020, embracing the theme “The Rebirth of Pride Bahamas Centering LGBTIQA People in the Bahamas’ Future.” Caribbean countries including Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados and Jamaica have hosted pride parades before, but not the Bahamas.
Alexis DeMarco, a transgender activist and one of the organisers of the planned parade, said pride celebrations “are critical for promoting the rights of Bahamian LGBT people.” She said the intention is to normalise the idea that LGBT people exist in the country and are “productive and well contributing members of society who are entitled to the right to love without discrimination.”
Yesterday, Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar declined to respond to reporters before Cabinet concerning the planned parade.
Describing it as a contentious matter for Bahamians, Mr D’Aguilar said: “You’ve thrown the question out at me, something worth considering but I hadn’t considered it so give me some time to think about.”
Mr McAlpine, however, said if asked, the administration should make it clear that the rights of people will be respected even if they don’t endorse the lifestyle.
“To me this is simple,” he said. “If you ain’ gay, what you worrying about them who marching for? Your job as a pastor is in the pulpit, go preach, what you going out in the street for? I had a problem years ago when you stop the boat from coming to the Bahamas because it had gays and lesbians. Okay, I could understand where you feel it’s a sin, but I’m not going to demonstrate against a boat that has gays on it and refuse to go on the other boat that has fornicators and liars and backbiters on it. If they have the permit, the law entitles them to their right and if you’re not gay you shouldn’t be getting up in these people business or condemning them or judging them. The government has a responsibility to make sure that whatever they do, people’s rights are not alienated.”
In 1998 and 2004, some Bahamians led by the Bahamas Christian Council took to the streets to protest the arrival of lesbian and gay people on cruise ships. In response to both incidents, government administrations of the day emphasised their opposition to discrimination.
Comments
John 5 hours, 35 minutes ago
The country is about to have another year of triple murders. Blood has been flowing like a river since hurricane Dorian recasted the Northern Bahamas and left many people dead, others homeless businesses destroyed and many citizens unemployed. The country is fighting a massive illegal immigration problem and now to try slip homosexuality and abortion in under the table amongst all the devastation and confusion is slick and irresponsible. True, the gay population is growing and so are their demands, but how much is the country willing to allow their demands for rights’ infringe on the rights of the rest of the population. And as for abortion, the need for it is generally the result of irresponsible behavior. Is the country willing to encourage more irresponsible behavior by not allowing those who engage in it to take responsibility? And what is the country really going to do about all these murders. Obviously the plans of Marvin Dames and Anthony Ferguson with the multi-millions increases in the police budgets and investment in crime fighting technologies is close to a complete flop. In fact the police have killed more people under this administration than in any other time in the history of The Bahamas and there will still be triple digit murders this year..in fact just in a matter of a few short weeks.
proudloudandfnm 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
Don't see how gay rights equate to all others losing rights....
As for abortion nothing will stop it, no law, no church, nothing. Reason says it's better to regulate it than to ignore it. No matter the reason for it....
Also please site the stat showing police have killed more people under this administration than any other time in history....
Well_mudda_take_sic 5 hours, 15 minutes ago
McAlpine is a shining example of the very kind of politician the Bahamas and the Bahamian people do not need for a better tomorrow.
OriginalBey 4 hours, 57 minutes ago
This is so not the time for this ish. Crime is high. Unemployment is higher. We have an immigration crisis. Two major economies in our archipelago have been crushed. The govt is getting ready to borrow us out of this nightmare only to find ourselves in more debt just as we were making progress in paying down what we owed the international banks. Find another way to enjoy your 15 minutes of fame. Join the DNA. Contest for leadership of the PLP. Get catch in Cuba and work your way through thst scandal if you're this bored.
jamaicaproud 4 hours, 43 minutes ago
Mi Crocodile tail. This man will have to see asylum in Port a Prince
xtreme2x 4 hours, 27 minutes ago
The good pastor is mixed up.He want a debate on Gay Marriage And Abortion. Then he said
"“I’m a pastor, I’m liberal in my thinking yet I’m very spiritual. I personally don’t support gay marriage but I think the time is coming when you’re going to have to look at something called civil unions."
As a pastor he should be thinking about principal of life and the word of the bible.
So is he for or against gays and abortion?
joeblow 2 hours, 44 minutes ago
... he is quite liberal, because I have I lost count of the times he has been married or caught with 'tings on the side'. He has no idea what it means to live by PRINCIPLES.
Dawes 3 hours, 33 minutes ago
Oh boy you know an article like this will bring out the hypocrites and so called religious nuts. I am fairly sure the bible does not say read the whole of this and then chose those parts you agree with and ignore the rest. The bible clearly states there should be no sex before marriage, and yet over 50% of children born are out of wedlock. The bible says we should not commit adultery, and yet we all know married people who are sweethearting. Until we commit to the bible 100% we can't cherry pick what to listen to. but if we do commit please let me know as i would like to open a stone shop as plenty people sweethearting going to have to get stoned and i'll get rich quick.
Sickened 3 hours, 19 minutes ago
The bible is no different from a hunger games novel. Read it and take away the points that touch your heart. It's not an historical novel neither is it a forecast of the future.
joeblow 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
Actually, I think that after this hurricane you may find that people are more concerned about food, shelter, finding a job and taking care of their children! But if you had bothered to talk with your constituents in Pineridge, you would know that!
BahamaPundit 57 minutes ago
This is obviously a condition to being granted aid or the result of lobbying by an NGO. Have you looked at Nassau lately, the place is a dump. My aunt visited and she said it looked like Africa. The whole country has gone to the dogs. This is the last thing we need right now. What about a freedom of information act and campaign finance Reform?
