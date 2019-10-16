'Every Time I See My Son's Picture, I Cry'

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

A GRAND Bahama father is devastated over the death of his only son, whose body was discovered hanging from a tree on Saturday at a school, just 1.2 kilometres from the family’s residence in Coral Reef Estates.

Philip Forbes said he grieves every day for his 50-year-old son, Kirby Forbes, who would have been celebrating his 51st birthday in a few days – on October 18.

“Every time I see his picture I cry,” said Mr Forbes, who does not believe that his son committed suicide.

According to the elder Forbes, Kirby returned to Grand Bahama from Turks and Caicos two months ago to visit family, and was staying with them at their residence on Coral Reef Lane.

Mr Forbes, who is disabled, said he last saw his son at home on Friday, October 11.

“He slept in the bedroom with me while the ball game was on,” he recalled.

As a result of Hurricane Dorian, the family’s home was flooded and their television was not working. He remembered his son getting up for some tea. He said Kirby later left home and went to a nearby sports bar to watch the game, but never returned home after the establishment closed at 2am.

Mr Kirby said his son was supposed to go with him to church but did not attend.

“I still went to church and when I came back home, they tell me Kirby dead up by Jack Hayward School, right around the corner,” he said.

According to police, the body of a man was discovered hanging from a tree sometime around 2.40pm on Saturday at the rear of the Jack Hayward High School playing field.

Superintendent Brian Rolle, officer in charge of Grand Bahama CDU, said the victim is a black male in his late 40s to early 50s.

Photos of the victim with a rope around his neck and hanging from a tree were circulated on social media, disturbing the victim’s father.

“He would have been 51 in the next couple of days, his birthday is on October 18; he died on my anniversary,” he said.

Mr Forbes said that Kirby was a mason by profession. He said his son worked at a hotel in Turks and Caicos. He was not married and did not have any children.

“I had given him $50 and told him to get his face trim and to bald his head. I have two girls and he is the only son I have,” he said.

When asked if he thinks his son would have taken his own life, Mr Forbes said: “I doubt it. He had no need to. He had everything he needed because I work for myself and my children. What you see in Freeport I help build Freeport.”

Asked if his son was sad or depressed, he said: “Not what I know about, I know my son. All I know is that he never used to talk much, but he will do anything for you.”

Mr Forbes, who has difficulty walking and uses a walker, said that his son lifted him out of the house when it began to flood during the storm.

“This yard was flooded with water and my boy lift me up and take me through the water and friends came in a truck and took me to safety at the Church of God,” he said. “When we came back home, water was all over the floor everything was damaged in the house.”

The entire family, he said, does not believe that Kirby killed himself.

“My brother called me from Turks and Caicos Island last night and said that he believes somebody kill my son, and all my people saying the same thing.

“I thank God I change my way of life,” said Mr Forbes. “I am a Christian now, I changed my way of living completely.

“The family is devastated by this tragic news we get. We do not believe he took his life. If he did it, I might be wrong, but the good Lord would help show me where he did kill himself. But, he had no need to do it. He had everything in life he needed, I give him everything; I sent him and two daughters off to school in the US,” he said.