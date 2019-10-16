Oil Spill At Bpl Power Station

AN oil spill occurred in the area of Bahamas Power and Light's Blue Hills Power Station near a school, BPL said yesterday.

"The spill occurred after a contractor working in the area ruptured the fuel line that runs from Blue Hills Power Station (BHPS) to Clifton Pier Power Station," a press statement said.

BPL said the line was shut down after the spill while investigators have not determined how much oil has spilled.

At 12.30pm, a BPL security supervisor received a call from security guards at BHPS.

"Those officers reported that a trucking and excavation contractor had come to the security booth and reported that while excavating a property on Carmichael (Road) just west of Carmichael Primary School, his equipment came into contract with a BPL fuel line which resulted in an oil spill. A report was made at the Carmichael Police Station."