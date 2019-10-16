Power Restored In South Abaco As Bpl Works On Restoration

POWER has been restored in South Abaco as Bahamas Power and Light works with the Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC) to speed the return of electricity to customers in North Abaco six weeks after Hurricane Dorian battered the island.

According to a BPL press release, a mechanical component failed on the 1.8 megawatt CAT unit which had been used to provide power from the Wilson City Power Station to communities in the south. BPL was able to source and ship a replacement for the component which malfunctioned within short order, as well as an additional generator for installation at the site. The additional unit need only be connected to the grid and commissioned, BPL said.

With regard to the transmission line from Wilson City to Marsh Harbour, the remaining 65-foot poles are also on island. The team assigned to repair this line will continue work throughout this week replacing the 65-footers.

Meanwhile, the line crew assigned to Spring City is making good progress and should be completed with the line repairs in this area this week, BPL added. This area will await the completion of repair on the Wilson City-Marsh Harbour line before it can be returned to service.

This team is expected to begin construction on the line between Marsh Harbour and critical infrastructure: the hospital, the government offices, the airport, the sea port and the Water and Sewerage Corporation facility, BPL added.