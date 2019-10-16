Students Present $3,839 To Rotary Relief Efforts

ON Friday, October 4, Lyndon Institute (LI) Bahamian students and LI administrators presented a cheque for $3,839 to the Rotary Club of East Nassau for Hurricane Dorian relief.

The cheque was presented to District 7020 Zone 34 president, Francisco “Franny” De Cardenas. LI Bahamian students, with help from LI faculty and staff, raised the money through fundraising to benefit relief efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian. Mr De Cardenas is a resident of The Bahamas and father of Alejandro De Cardenas, one of the students involved in the fundraising.

Alejandro De Cardenas, Marquis Rolle, Jenna Malone, Miles Adams, and Sean Collie headed up the efforts. With help from LI instructor Tim Ulich, the LI community hosted “Blue Jean Days” on two occasions during the month of September to help the Bahamian students’ cause, raising $815.

On “Blue Jean Days,” students and staff are encouraged to dress down for a small donation, with the raised funds going to different charitable causes.

LI boys varsity basketball coach and admissions coordinator, Patrick Rainville, helped the Bahamian students organise a second fundraising event: a three vs three basketball tournament. The well-attended tournament, held in LI’s alumni gymnasium on Sunday, September 29, was an enormous success, raising a total of $3,024.

Head of School Twiladawn Perry presented a cheque to Mr De Cardenas at an informal gathering with the Bahamian students. In addition to the amount raised by the students, an anonymous donation brought the grand total of the donation to $5,040.