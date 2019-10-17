Bahamas To Host Aqua X World Championships

By RENALDO DORSETT

The Bahamas’ sports tourism product is set to expand with a new initiative by the Atlantis resort, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, the Nassau/Paradise Island Promotion Board and P1 Aqua Cross (branded Aqua X) Racing.

The Bahamas will host the 2019 Aqua X World Championships November 8-10 in Nassau Harbour.

An elite field, of up to 40 professional riders from eight countries, have qualified through a series of national and continental races across the summer.

Officially kicking off in Daytona Beach back in April, the 14-event P1 Aqua X season included race series in the United States, mainland Europe, and the United Kingdom. The US Series of qualifying races has been dubbed “The Race to The Bahamas.”

Azam Rangoonwala, CEO of P1 Aqua X, said all stakeholders look for the current two-year deal to expand as the event develops.

“We want to create this as a foundation for the sport. This is really a growth project and we hope that year after year we will keep coming back here to grow this venue,” he said.

“It’s been a natural progression from the opening race season in the UK in 2011 to the series expanding to the USA two years later and then in mainland Europe in 2017. The rapidly increasing number of riders, partners and fans has been tremendous and the close relations with leading manufacturers have added considerably to the legitimacy of the series. Partnerships are at the heart of our business and outstanding locations and the host venues contribute enormously to our event offering. Ending our race season at Atlantis, Paradise Island, will be a wonderful experience and we will be hoping to race there for many years to come.

This 2019 version will be the second edition of the World Championships after the 2017 event was hosted in December 2017.

Brian Baldwin is the reigning Aqua X world champion and after recently becoming the 2019 USA Champion, will come to the Bahamas atop the rankings. A first time visitor to the Bahamas, Baldwin looks to have a bit of a vacation before it’s down to business on the water in Nassau Harbour.

“To have a venue in a place like this is super exciting. We’ve worked all season to come here and qualify for this. Coming here and seeing this is beyond my expectations. I’ve never been to the Bahamas, much less raced here, so we’re going to come early, spend our vacation here, get some relaxation in but most of all come here and win,” he said.

“It’s the first time there’s been a world-class jet ski race here and I’m coming in as the No.1 ranked world rider. I think I have a target on my back but I usually don’t let that shake me. I will just get in there and do the work.”

Atlantis, Paradise Island will provide a stunning setting for the high-speed action, which sees P1 partnering with one of the most amazing resorts in the world as well as with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation.

“We are very excited about this event. We have been working on this now for about 10 months to where we are today which is just placing the final logistics to get this thing on the road. It is a two-year deal so we know it will be here next year and depending on what we see will continue for years and years as well. These are destination events that not only bring attention and excitement to the Bahamas but it gives things for our visitors as well as our residents to do so we are very fortunate to have this event,”

Said Ed Fields, senior vice president of public affairs at Atlantis: “Our guests, visitors and local community will not only gain a greater appreciation for this sport but they can also look forward to being awed by the performance of these elite P1 AquaX competitors. It is our hope that these championships will spark future interest for a wide range of sporting events being held here in the Bahamas.”

This year’s AquaX World Championship will feature an international lineup of riders, with world-class racers from North America, Europe and North Africa.

In addition to high-speed racing, Jason “The Destroyer” Stoyer will put on a series of freestyle exhibitions.

The weekend of racing will be live-streamed on the P1 Aqua X Facebook page. This will include race commentary as well as the opportunity to comment live during the races and check back to watch live streams that have been missed.

Tickets for the event start at $15 and can be purchased at the Atlantis Box Office at the Atlantis’ Coral Towers by calling 363-6601 or via email at box.office@atlantisparadise.com.

Joy Jibrilu, director general in the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, said new creative events continue to boost the country’s sports tourism profile.

“The Bahamas is coming off two very historic years in terms of tourism numbers. There was a recognition between the public sector and private sector that that momentum may be a bit difficult to maintain, so we have to do these things that are different, that are unique,” she said. “We have to bring in events that people will travel to the Bahamas for and as we look at events like B4A and see how that has grown exponentially, or the gymnastics crown event we see Aqua X doing the same thing with a different demographic.”