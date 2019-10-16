King In Charge As Commodore Takes Three Months Of Leave

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

RAYMOND King, pictured, the newly appointed deputy commander of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, will act as the commander of the organisation as Commodore Tellis Bethel goes on three months vacation leave today.

According to memorandums seen by The Tribune, Commodore Bethel will be on leave until January 15, 2020.

Meanwhile, Captain Samuel Evans, the deputy commander of the force, has retired effective October 4, according to a memorandum.

Commander King was appointed deputy commander on October 7. He joined the RBDF as a recruit in January 1987. Over his career he has served as midshipman, acting sub-lieutenant, sub lieutenant, senior lieutenant, lieutenant commander and commanding officer of HMBS Nassau. He has also served as administration and human resources officer at the RBDF Coral Harbour Base.

It is not clear if Commodore Bethel will return to lead the RBDF when his vacation leave ends in January.

After several senior police officers were directed to take leave earlier this year, sources told The Tribune that Commodore Bethel and Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson would be slated for pre-retirement leave in the near future.

Eight senior police officers were directed to take leave earlier this year. For some of them, their vacation time is insufficient to lead them into retirement. National Security Minister Marvin Dames has said those with remaining years to serve will be transferred out of the force when their leave ends.