King In Charge As Commodore Takes Three Months Of Leave

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
RAYMOND King, pictured, the newly appointed deputy commander of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, will act as the commander of the organisation as Commodore Tellis Bethel goes on three months vacation leave today.
According to memorandums seen by The Tribune, Commodore Bethel will be on leave until January 15, 2020.
Meanwhile, Captain Samuel Evans, the deputy commander of the force, has retired effective October 4, according to a memorandum.
Commander King was appointed deputy commander on October 7. He joined the RBDF as a recruit in January 1987. Over his career he has served as midshipman, acting sub-lieutenant, sub lieutenant, senior lieutenant, lieutenant commander and commanding officer of HMBS Nassau. He has also served as administration and human resources officer at the RBDF Coral Harbour Base.
It is not clear if Commodore Bethel will return to lead the RBDF when his vacation leave ends in January.
After several senior police officers were directed to take leave earlier this year, sources told The Tribune that Commodore Bethel and Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson would be slated for pre-retirement leave in the near future.
Eight senior police officers were directed to take leave earlier this year. For some of them, their vacation time is insufficient to lead them into retirement. National Security Minister Marvin Dames has said those with remaining years to serve will be transferred out of the force when their leave ends.
Comments
The_Oracle 5 hours, 2 minutes ago
Wow, a serious change at the top of an agency involved in the critical aftermath of the catastrophe in Abaco. All the best Deputy Commander King.
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 15 minutes ago
At age 32 he's simply too young. Clearly there has been no succession planning. In any event, the main reason the RBDF was such a dismal failure in the immediate aftermath of Dorian is because several of their larger sea vessels, that we paid well over a $100 million for just a few short years ago, have been allowed to become un-seaworthy. It seems our RBDF sailors do not get the training they need to properly operate and upkeep larger sea vessels equipped with sophisticated engines, loads of electronics and other technological wonders. Then there's also the problem of these vessels all too frequently being run aground in shallower waters. Oh well.
tell_it_like_it_is 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
Lol. It says he joined the RBDF in 1987 which would make it 32 years that he was on the force. Not that he is 32 years old. Unless they recruited babies back then. Don't know how recent the picture is, but that would mean he's around 50 at least.
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
I was clearly much too distracted by his very baby looks in that very old photo. LMAO
joeblow 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
Over his career he has served as midshipman, acting sub-lieutenant, sub lieutenant, senior lieutenant, lieutenant commander and commanding officer of HMBS Nassau. He has also served as administration and human resources officer at the RBDF Coral Harbour Base.
.. these things tell us nothing about his actual competency, since promotion in the Bahamas is seldom by competence. .On the job training, in an organization that allows Haitian sloops to beach near their base, failed to respond properly during or after Dorian etc, does not bode well for the future of the RBDF. Doesn't anybody there have any real experience?.
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 51 minutes ago
We should be asking where was the HMBS Nassau in the immediate aftermath of Dorian? Docked at the Coral Harbour base? Did it after much delay eventually find its way to Central Abaco or Grand Bahama?
mckenziecpa 25 minutes ago
Boy oh boy
birdiestrachan 15 minutes ago
NO GAMES is at it again. is he still thumping his chest about crime and murders being down and what about that equipment he bought that tells him when a gun is fired. NO Games the person dead already.
