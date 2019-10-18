Editorial: Migration Problem Is Not Going Away

ENOUGH was enough today in the courtroom of Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans when it comes to illegal immigration.

In sending a number of migrants who appeared before her to prison, she quickly dismissed the idea of a fine instead.

“When we do the fine, that’s why they keep coming,” she said, “because we just keep fining them.”

She went on: “Just couple of dollars, all the time, all the time. When is it going to stop? Because everybody is going to find the couple dollars for the fine. It’s beyond that for me now. It’s not getting through... if more keep coming, the more they’ll go to jail for a longer time.”

One of the women who appeared before her had been living in The Bahamas for more than a decade without documentation, having arrived prior to 2006. She has a daughter who is almost 13 years old who was born at Princess Margaret Hospital. She was sent to jail for a year.

Other women – including a mother and a pregnant woman – were also jailed.

One thing is for certain - their sentences are certainly going to cost the public purse more than a couple of dollars. We will be the ones footing the bill for their stay in prison.

We also do not know from the information at hand where these migrants had been living – whether they were among the refugees from Hurricane Dorian, for example. Whether they have gone from fleeing the storm to inside the walls of prison.

Magistrate Vogt-Evans has followed the law with regard to how it applies to those who appear in her court, and at least those involved have indeed had their day in court to be able to argue their case.

We do wonder though, between the cost of the case and the cost of the detention, if better ways really cannot be found.

Ignorance of the law is of course no defence – despite one migrant saying he did not know our laws to the court. But for some migrants or their descendants, the paperwork and red tape that confronts them makes trying to secure the right documentation a years-long hurdle.

Imagine trying to live under the radar in this country for more than a decade. No driving licence, no NIB payments, a fear of dealing with authorities – including when needing medical treatment. It’s a life in the shadows, always hoping you won’t get caught. It’s no way to live - and looking at the chaos in Haiti at the moment, that’s the chaos that drives so many people to find their way here, to earn some money to send back to families. And yet, despite it being a life on the edge of the underworld and crime, it’s a life that’s better than the alternative for many.

We often neglect to look at the conditions that people are escaping from when we talk about the story of migrants, and conditions in Haiti are currently getting worse, not better. There will be more fleeing to our shores, hoping to find a better life.

In the case of the woman who has lived here for more than a decade without troubling authorities, it’s sad that it has come to the point where she has been jailed. Would deportation be any better for someone who hasn’t been back to Haiti in at least 12 years? There are no easy solutions in this.

We do however still wonder if a pathway might be made available - as suggested in this column and echoed by politicians elsewhere - to offer a temporary permit in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. It would offer a moment of stability for those trying to rebuild their lives and perhaps give them a chance to come out of the shadows for the help they need. At the same time, if it only applies to those here and now after Dorian, it will not be available to some of those seeking to flee the current chaos in Haiti.

We exist in a moment where international organisations are watching closely after the storm. We can hardly reach out for aid with one hand while pushing away those who need it with the other.

The problems of migrants without documentation in our society is not a new one. Nor is it one that is going away. It is, however, one for which we must find a better solution.