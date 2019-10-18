Man Accused Of Gun Possession

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A Freeport man was arraigned on firearm and ammunition possession charges in the Freeport Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Brandon Miller, 24, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson and faced charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and the matter was adjourned to March 23, 2020. He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until that time.

Also appearing in court was Larry Artillus, 22, for a bail violation. He pleaded not guilty and was granted $2,500 cash bail. The matter was adjourned to April, 4, 2020.

