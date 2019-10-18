Three Arrested After Drugs Found

By LEANDRA ROLLE

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THREE adult males were arrested after police recovered a quantity of illegal drugs in two separate incidents Thursday.

In the first incident, according to reports, Mobile Division Officers on patrol in the Carmichael Road area stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation shortly after 10 am.

As officers were questioning him the driver began to act suspiciously.

Officers then conducted a search of the vehicle and found five small plastic bags of suspected marijuana. The drugs weighed 1.6lbs with a street value of $1,060.

The man was taken into custody and is expected to be formally charged in the Magistrate’s Court.

Later, shortly before 6pm in a separate incident, Berry Island Division Officers were on patrol in Bullocks Harbour when they observed two men in a black car. Police searched the vehicle and recovered from the trunk, a box containing a quantity of suspected marijuana valued at $2,000.

The men were taken into custody and are to be formally charged next week.

Police on New Providence are also looking for men responsible for armed robberies that occurred in the capital on Thursday.

Shortly after 7pm, a juvenile was walking in Excellent Estate, when he was approached by a man, who robbed him of cash and a cell phone before running away.

In the second incident, about an hour later, police said a woman was sitting in her vehicle near a community park on Bahama Boulevard when she was approached by a man, who robbed her of her handbag containing cash and other items before running away.

And in another incident shortly after 10pm, two men were in the parking lot at a shopping plaza on West Bay Street, when they were approached by two men, who robbed them of a bag containing cash before escaping.

Police said they are actively investigating all of these incidents.