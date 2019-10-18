Two Rescued After Cargo Plane Crashes Into Sea

Two men were rescued after a cargo plane crashed just off New Providence on Friday afternoon.
According to reports, the Douglas DC3 plane had departed Opa-locka, Florida and was heading to Lynden Pindling International Airport at around 4.45pm when an engine failed and it crashed into the sea.
It was reported to be approximately two-and-a-half miles from land.
The two men on board were rescued by the Defence Force and are said to be in good health.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID