Two Rescued After Cargo Plane Crashes Into Sea

Two men were rescued after a cargo plane crashed just off New Providence on Friday afternoon.

According to reports, the Douglas DC3 plane had departed Opa-locka, Florida and was heading to Lynden Pindling International Airport at around 4.45pm when an engine failed and it crashed into the sea.

It was reported to be approximately two-and-a-half miles from land.

The two men on board were rescued by the Defence Force and are said to be in good health.