Construction Industry Experts Unite In Dorian Aftermath

By Youri Kemp

A Bahamian Construction Alliance is recommending the government deputize industry professionals to assist with the building assessment and permit approval processes.

The Institute of Bahamian Architects (IBA), Bahamas Contractors Association (BCA) and Bahamas Society of Engineers (BSE) have joined forces to form the Alliance of Architects Contractors and Engineers (ACE) which has submitted a report to the Ministry of Works and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) which recommends drafting in industry experts to help with matters in the event of a disaster like Hurricance Dorian.

ACE is also asking for the government to consider implementing a Professional Certification Programme (PCP) like those found in most major cities in North America to perform these functions and insists that following the normal channels will not work in a disaster of this magnitude.

ACE also claims the BCA and other organizations such as the BSE and IBA can provide the training for this certification programme in association with the Building Control Dept. (BCD) and the MOW to brief these deputized professionals in proper assessment and inspection techniques and processes. There are many models that can be drawn upon to aid in this effort.

ACE also states in their report: “As building assessment will be a very important part of this process, an expedited system of evaluating buildings and structures must be implemented.”

“For the core/transitional housing solutions, we the licenced professionals can provide the required reviews of the various designs providing input and feedback to expedite the approval process, and that they are also offering “to provide reviews and comments on the current designs provided by NEMA, MOW and Dept. of Housing, with the view of suggesting improvements and cost saving measures.”

They claim the IBA arm of the ACE alliance has committed to providing an alternate housing design of their own for consideration in addition to having some consideration being given to allow the homeowner to complete the construction of their own home.

Along with considerations for proper communications being established to keep the public updated on the policies and methodology of how reconstruction efforts are to take shape, ACE stresses the importance of their proposed PCP and that the government should Establish a “Residential Automatic Approval programme, where registered Architects would apply to Building Control Dept. (BCD) for a Residential Automatic Approval Certificate. Under this program only new and existing single and two family dwellings in approved subdivisions will be eligible.”

In addition ACE also recommends contractor training can also be provided through the BCA and that “the BCA can provide one day training workshops and seminars with the assistance of Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) for deputized building assessors and inspectors on the following: Safety and Quality Assurance; General Construction; Roof Repairs; and Code compliance.”

BCA Chairman, Michael Pratt, told Tribune Business, said that he highly endorses the report put forth to NEMA and MOW by ACE and that he expects changes to be made around their recommendations.