Oas Chief Congratulates Pm

Luis Almagro, Secretary-General of the Organisation of American States, congratulated Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis on the government’s leadership and response to Hurricane Dorian during a courtesy call at the Office of the Prime Minister on Friday.

Dr Minnis and Secretary-General Almagro discussed Hurricane Dorian recovery and reconstruction efforts on Abaco and Grand Bahama, including the importance of adopting a renewable energy strategy as the country rebuilds with greater resilience.

Dr Minnis also pointed to the need for additional psychological counseling for affected residents, especially among children.

Mr Almagro invited Dr Minnis to make a presentation to the OAS Permanent Council on Hurricane Dorian’s impact in an effort to bring awareness to its member states and the wider global community.

The prime minister thanked Secretary-General Almagro and his team for their visit and interest in continuing to help the Bahamas.

The OAS has already donated $25,000 to the Hurricane Dorian relief effort through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). A number of OAS member-states have also offered support and financial assistance.

The Canadian government has made a donation of $150,000. Costa Rica, Mexico and Dominican Republic provided assistance through emergency supplies. The Dominican Republic has also offered financial assistance in the amount of $100,000.

Columbia offered technical and financial assistance, and the United States government was instrumental in providing emergency rescue and evacuation assistance through the US Coast Guard.