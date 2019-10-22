Another Murder Pushes 2019 Total Up To 88

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

Police were last night on the scene of a homicide in Excellence Estates off Golden Isles Road where an adult male was confirmed dead. This killing brought the murder count for the year up to 88. An increase on last year when, as of October 21, 2018, The Tribune’s records show there were 71 murders up until that point.

Earlier yesterday, a man was in custody in connection with Sunday’s homicide that left a 21-year-old man dead.

Police said shortly after 10pm on Sunday they responded to reports of gunshots in the Pinewood Gardens area. Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered a man suffering from gunshot injuries. Paramedics were called and gave assistance, but the man died at the scene. The Tribune understands the victim is 21-year-old Anniko “Neke” Strachan, however, his identity was not released by police.



The victim’s childhood friend, who gave his name only as “Denny”, said Mr Strachan was an honest young man.

He said: “Neke was a good guy – everything he asked me for he got, I never told him no. He was like a brother to me and we were classmates in primary school. I feel horrible he died because we were friends.

“He was the one to make everyone laugh. We never got into any problems and we weren’t gang-banging. He was a good person.”

News of Mr Strachan’s death quickly spread across social media with many family and friends expressing their grief. A Facebook user said: “This not a safe place…people killing innocent people for (nothing). My brother gone; RIP Neke to the realest.”

Another Facebook user said: “RIP brother. You’re in a good place now, rest up. You will always be in our heart.”

Another friend wrote: “Getting this message, that hurt my soul. Growing up we was always close and recently we fall off. I’ll never forget you; I love you and you in a better place now.”

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with this investigation to contact the nearest police station.