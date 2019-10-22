Freeport To Get A School Of Medicine

By Youri Kemp

A DEAL to open a school of medicine in Freeport is expected to make a $60m impact on the island of Grand Bahama.

The Heads of Agreement (HOA) was signed yesterday for the Western Atlantic University School of Medicine - and was hailed by Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands as “a step in the right direction” for the island.

About 150 jobs will be created at the peak of construction, with more than 50 permanent jobs being created after the first phase of the development.

Dr Sands, speaking to Tribune Business after the HOA was signed between the government and the school, said: “The build out is expected to have more than a $60m impact for Grand Bahama. Each student is averaged to have an annual spend of $25,000 a year when you calculate school fees, room and board and other spending for personal expenses inclusive of travel.”

He added: “Clearly this is a step in the right direction. The expectation is to redesign and redevelop Grand Bahama post Hurricane Dorian and every little bit counts.”

Dr Sands said the signing added to other recent heads of agreement, such as one with Carnival Cruise Line for a $100m proposed cruise port in East Grand Bahama; and one worth $80m for a pier at the northern end of Half Moon Cay.

Dr Sands added: “Grand Bahama may be down but not out.”

He was confident the latest deal would be an inducement to other potential investors eyeing Grand Bahama. He said: “Each project - whether they have a $10m or $100m or $1bn impact, it is a shot in the arm to Grand Bahama. The expectation is that other investors will be seeking opportunities. The government is open to innovative ideas to position Grand Bahama as the tech hub.”

Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson spoke at the signing and said: “Western Atlantic University School of Medicine projects significant economic impact for the island of Grand Bahama. The campus hopes that at the completion of all phases 2,300 students will enroll. Each student living in the Freeport community estimates to provide $25,000 per annum in revenue for Grand Bahama on housing, food, entertainment, goods, and on-island transportation. It is hoped that this will increase the critical mass of residents which is so badly needed in Grand Bahama.”

Mr Thompson said project will be divided into four phases with an overall investment of $64.2m.

Phase one calls for an investment of more than $13.5m, phase two will rise to a $23.6m investment, then $27.1m by the end of phase three. By phase four, the total investment will equal $30m.

The construction is set to commence before the end of this year.