Greek Archbishop Visits Scene Of Hurricane

GREEK Archbishop Elpidophoros travelled from New York to The Bahamas last week to meet with government officials, visit with the local Greek Orthodox congregation and view first-hand the devastation wrought in Abaco and Grand Bahama by Hurricane Dorian.

Arriving on Sunday, October 13, the archbishop led that morning’s divine liturgy service at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in downtown Nassau. The following day, he met with Governor General C A Smith and other officials to discuss the extent of the damage caused by the storm and strategies for long-term relief going forward.

The delegation took part in a fly-over of Abaco and visited Grand Bahama, where the archbishop met with Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest, Grand Bahama Port Authority president Ian Rolle, and talked with storm victims, disaster relief workers and government officials on the ground.

“My heart was deeply moved by not only by the sight of this catastrophe and the profound suffering, but also by the courage and strength of the Bahamian people,” he said. “I am very proud of the philanthropic work of our Greek Orthodox community there. I pray that the Lord grant abundant mercy to them, so that a swift and full recovery may be achieved.”

Ahead of his first visit to The Bahamas, Archbishop Elpidophoros said he was “anxious to visit the faithful Greek Orthodox of our only parish in the Caribbean Sea, and also the wider community of the Bahamas. “In the company of International Orthodox Christian Charities and with a delegation from our archdiocese in New York, we will bring our consolation and tangible assistance, and seek together how to help with their needs and concerns over the long-term recovery. They are all our sisters and brothers, and our hearts are open wide to be of service to them in Christ,” he said.

The delegation presented the local parish with $126,000 to be used as part of the ongoing hurricane relief efforts. In addition, the archdiocese will partner with International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC) to identify longer term relief efforts for the Bahamas and is encouraging the Orthodox Christian faithful of America to assist in the relief efforts for The Bahamas.