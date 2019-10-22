Let's Stand Together

EDITOR, The Tribune

Thank you for this opportunity of commenting on the recovery efforts following Hurricane Dorian’s devastating impact. As a second home owner in Marsh Harbour, I have recently returned from 10 days of recovery work in Abaco and am pleased to report that solid progress is being made following this unprecedented catastrophe.

The aid agencies on site, such as Samaritan’s Purse, Team Rubicon, World Central Kitchen, US Aid and many more are making tremendous contributions in their respective areas of expertise, all with open hands and hearts to those in need.

On many occasions though I did hear residents wondering as to what the Government of the Bahamas was doing in the midst of all these other foreign aid agencies helping. I can say without question that the Bahamian Government is indeed engaged in the recovery as I watched truckload after truckload of debris being transported from the Mudd and Peas, having carefully extricated the debris to ensure that any human remains would be treated with full respect. We also saw the erection of tents to house those families in need of a place to stay and further clearing and site preparation for those expected to return to their Abaco island. As well, work is ongoing to re-establish water and sewerage and electricity to those parts of the island without, work that is complex and extensive due to the pervasive damage to pipes, poles and lines in the affected areas.

All this is to say that it is easy to criticise the Government response when in fact we are dealing with a catastrophe that is of a magnitude previously unseen in the Bahamas. As well, the resources which the Bahamas has available are small in comparison to the resources these helping nations have at their disposal. With a population of around 400,000 spread over some 700 miles, the Bahamas has a Gross National Product (a figure of a nation’s economic activity) of $11.78 billion. In comparison, Canada has a population of 37 million with a GNP of 1.679 trillion, (a trillion = 1000 billion), the UK with a population of 67 million has a GNP of 2.85 trillion and the USA with a population of 330 million has a GNP of 19.3 trillion.

So let us be thankful these helping nations are openly and without reservation willing to assist our small nation rebuild. In truth, while the aid is in the millions, the recovery and re-building costs will stretch into the billions for the Bahamas. May I suggest that rather than criticising the Bahamian government, we resolve to do our part to be active in the recovery efforts as many Nassauvians have already done through the housing and care of Abaconians, the contributing of significant financial resources and through the practice of sincere and earnest prayers for our Government and others in the recovery process, as we are exhorted to do in the Scriptures.

The Abacos and Grand Bahamas will rebuild and the healing needed will accompany that process. Let’s stand with them in solidarity and speed their recovery through positive acts of kindness, compassion and support on their behalf.

STUART BALLARD

Bahamas Strong

Marsh Harbour,

Abaco/Kelowna,

British Columbia, Canada

October 17, 2019