26-Year-Old Being Treated For Malaria

A BAHAMIAN resident who had recently travelled to Europe, Africa and the Mediterranean is being treated for malaria, the Ministry of Health revealed yesterday.

The ministry said the 26-year-old man arrived at a local hospital on Sunday, October 20, with symptoms of fever, headache, vomiting and diarrhoea, but no evidence of bleeding.

“The patient was immediately isolated due to his history of recent travel through Europe, Africa and the Mediterranean,” the ministry said. “Blood samples were obtained to investigate the cause of the illness which were positive for malaria. The patient then commenced treatment and continues to be monitored closely.

“As a precautionary measure, the patient remains isolated until his clinical status significantly improves.”

The Ministry of Health encouraged travellers to areas where malaria is known to occur to see their primary care physician or a public sector clinic to have their risks identified. Travellers may need to receive medication to take before, during, and after their trip to prevent becoming sick with malaria.

Those with questions should call the Communicable Disease Surveillance Unit at (242) 502-4790 or (242) 502-4776.