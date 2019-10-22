Darville Asks: Is Grand Bahama Project Credible?

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

SENATOR Dr Michael Darville is questioning the “credibility” of government’s Heads of Agreement for a new $64 million medical school in Grand Bahama.

He said the proposed Western Atlantic University School of Medicine — which was only recently incorporated – is not yet an accredited institution among other things, which undermines its integrity as a reputable university.

On Monday, the government signed a HoA approving the development of a 98,000sq ft medical campus on 50 acres of land in Freeport owned by the Public Hospitals Authority. The institution would be constructed in phases over 10 years, creating 200 jobs and injecting some $200 million into the local economy.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis indicated that the WAUSM’s approval to operate the campus will be contingent on the university obtaining accreditation from the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and other Health Professions (CAAM-HP), or an equivalent body.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, Dr Darville, Progressive Liberal Party shadow minister of health and education, however said the announcement raises more questions and requires much clarification.

“The PLP welcomes any major investment project for Grand Bahama that would stimulate that economy. Without a doubt, this announcement raises more questions than answers and requires much clarification,” said Dr Darville.

He referenced a statement made by CEO Peter Goetz that his initial attempt to establish a medical school in the Bahamas was frustrated and thwarted by political interference, something Dr Darville said is “patently untrue and unfortunate”.

Senator Darville said the PLP government made its decision not to move forward with the idea based on the professional and technical advice of its team, including the Bahamas Investment Board and the Bahamas Medical Council.

“Mr Goetz must clarify his ill-advised statement,” he demanded.

Dr Darville, former minister for Grand Bahama, noted that during the Christie administration, the government entertained similar proposals from at least three groups interested in establishing similar education facilities on Grand Bahama after the closure of Ross University.

He said all the groups had failed to satisfy the full requirement of the Bahamas Investment Authority (BIA) and the accreditation protocols of the Bahamas Medical Council (BMC).

“BMC advised that if we as a government proceeded with any of these proposals, none of the professional degrees conferred by these institutions would be recognised or accepted in the Bahamas,” he said.

“This proposed medical school was recently incorporated with no known track record of performance, a physical campus or teaching hospital anywhere in the world. Further, the government’s press release failed to outline any reputable affiliates.

“This proposed private university currently holds no accreditation with any regional or international body, but they intend to train doctors from around the world to meet international standards,” Dr Darville said.

“On the face of it, the above factors undermine the integrity of the proposed institution and the credibility of the government’s HoA. In order to correct these inherent problems, the investors intend to apply to the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and other health professional accreditation bodies to validate its existence prior to accepting students.”

The PLP senator criticised the Minnis administration, accused it of “putting the cart before the horse.”

“The Bahamas government is coming across as desperate, lazy, and sloppy in its due diligence. The above, along with medical education finances, were the principal reasons for the failure of Ross University,” he said.