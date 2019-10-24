Man Critical In Hospital With Gunshot Wounds

A MAN is in hospital nursing gunshot wounds after he was shot Tuesday night, police said.

According to police, shortly after 10pm two men were sitting outside a residence on Wilson Tract off Wulff Road, when a gunman entered the yard and opened fire on them. One of the men was injured; the gunman fled the scene on foot.

The injured man was transported to hospital in a private vehicle where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

New Providence police also said two men were arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Tuesday.

Shortly before 9pm, a man was in the area of a business establishment on Jerome Avenue, when he was approached by a gunman who robbed him of a black 2016 Honda Accord before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Officers from the Mobile Division, who were patrolling St James Road off Kemp Road, later saw two men exiting the black Honda Accord. The men were arrested and are expected to be formally charged.

Investigations are ongoing.