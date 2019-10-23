‘We’Ll Stand Up To Bigots And Bullies’: Rights Bahamas Warns Churches On Anti-Gay Stance

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

RIGHTS Bahamas has warned the Bahamas Christian Council that bullying or hate speech levelled at the LGBTI community will be met with forceful local and international opposition, and if needed, action in court.

The human rights watchdog sided with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex activist Alexus D’Marco’s view that recent comments from BCC president Bishop Delton Fernander could lead to violence against the marginalised community.

As a result, Rights Bahamas cautioned BCC that any means to intimidate the minority group would not be tolerated.

Earlier this week, Ms D’Marco accused BCC of using trickery and encouraging violence against the community instead of rejecting continued injustices toward them.

Ms D’Marco, chair of the Bahamas Organisation of LGBTI Affairs, and an organiser of a pride parade slated for next year, was responding to Bishop Fernander’s assertion that BCC would not support the event, adding there were plans to host an opposing rally to make its position known.

He said the church would be asking Bahamians to choose a side and likened the plans for the pride parade to a “Sodom and Gomorrah” moment.

This is cause for grave concern, Rights Bahamas said in a strongly worded press statement yesterday.

“Rights Bahamas welcomes the Bahamas Christian Council’s announcement that it will take to the streets to have its voice heard regarding Pride Bahamas 2020,” the statement read.

“Bigoted and intolerant though their views may be in the eyes of many, the pastors have a constitutional right to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly, just like everyone else. Rights Bahamas celebrates all instances when individuals and groups take advantage of their rights.

“Sadly, and quite ironically, the very point and purpose of the Christian Council’s demonstration appears to be a demand that the very same rights they seek to make use of are denied to others. In addition, the rather aggressive and extreme rhetoric that has accompanied this announcement, talk of fighting ‘the forces of evil’ and the destruction of ‘Sodom and Gomorrah’ are in our view, a cause for grave concern and could even lead to violence.

“We therefore find it necessary to put the BCC on notice that while Rights Bahamas has absolutely no objections to the pastors making their point publicly, any instances of hate speech, any words or acts designed to intimidate, any incitement to violence, any attempt to bully the LGBTQ community into forgoing its rights, will meet with the most strenuous and forceful opposition – locally, internationally and through the courts if necessary.

“We respectfully remind the pastors that while the universal rights they seek to withhold from others are enshrined in the constitution, the BCC itself is not. In fact, it has no standing in the eyes of the law whatsoever and no official say in what happens in the Bahamas – welcome though it may be to its opinion.”

Rights Bahamas continued: “We find it further necessary to comment on BCC President Delton Fernander’s suggestion – relying on the wording of the (constitution’s) preamble – that a Pride Bahamas parade would violate the constitution.

“While the reference he alludes to speaks only generally to an ‘abiding respect for Christian values,’ it does not mandate or prohibit any specific actions or behaviour, nor does it even give a definition of this rather amorphous phrase. Different denominations promote different values, and several Christian churches now appoint LGBTQ pastors and conduct same-sex marriages.

“On the other hand, the right to freedom of assembly and freedom of expression which the organisers of Pride Bahamas wish to take advantage of, are concretely and explicitly defined in the constitution. They are also explicitly protected, with violations thereof attracting clear penalties. If the BCC remains unsure of the distinction, they are welcome to test it in court.”

Rights Bahamas said council representatives might want to carefully consider the message they are sending to the local public and international organisations that are currently in the Bahamas providing Hurricane Dorian relief.

“The proliferation of intolerance, discrimination, and selective Christian doctrine can only serve to embarrass the country on the world stage.

“Bishop Fernander has said that he is mobilising his international contacts to assist in the BCC’s bid to block Pride Bahamas 2020. He may rest assured that the forces of fairness, tolerance, open-mindedness and justice are doing the same,” Rights Bahamas said.