Baha Mar To Host Regional Tourism Event

By Youri Kemp

Baha Mar is to a host major regional tourism event in January in conjunction with the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA).

The 38th Caribbean Travel Marketplace (CTM) will involve hotel and destination representatives as well as other tourism providers, wholesalers and tour operators, online travel agencies and media representatives over two days.

It will be held at Baha Mar’s Performing Arts and Convention Centre.

CHTA president Patricia Affonso-Dass said: “Our immediate assessment following Dorian revealed that most of The Bahamas was unaffected by this situation and without question we knew that The Bahamas and in particular the Baha Mar complex remain the ideal location for CTM 2020. The travel trade is interested in seeing one of the region’s newest and largest resort complexes and supporting The Bahamas.”

Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar said: “Prior to Dorian’s impact, The Bahamas was trending towards its best tourism performance ever and expectations are that with the exception of Abaco and Grand Bahama, the rest of The Bahamas will continue on that trajectory for 2020. Hosting CTM will facilitate the remaining 14 destinations in The Bahamas to proudly showcase the resiliency of the destination, while tourism dollars will help to support the recovery of Abaco and its Cays and Grand Bahama.”

CHTA director general Frank Comito said: “We are looking forward to an incredible travel event in The Bahamas, that brings together all stakeholders and business prospects to one location presenting the tourism industry with an opportunity to showcase the diverse products of the region, including many newly opened and upgraded properties.”

The meeting will build on the previous CTM meeting in Jamaica, which attracted 64 new buyers, including 18 Chinese entrants.