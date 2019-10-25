Calsey Johnson, Former Diplomat And Senator, Dies

FORMER diplomat and Senator Calsey Johnson died yesterday, prompting an outpouring of condolences.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie said news of Mr Johnson's death left him deeply saddened.

He remembered the former broadcaster as "a great patriot, an outstanding nation-builder, a public servant and diplomat of distinction, and a close and valued friend and political ally."

"When the history of media in The Bahamas is written, Calsey Johnson will be featured prominently and profoundly. Together with Sir Charles Carter and Ed Bethel, he was instrumental in the modernisation and expansion of ZNS Radio, and the creation of ZNS TV thereby pioneering the introduction of television into The Bahamas. Indeed it was Calsey who played host to Her Majesty the Queen when she personally presided over the unveiling of the new television facilities at the inaugural Independence celebrations in July, 1973," Mr Christie said in a statement issued yesterday.

"More than just a hyper-efficient, pace-setting general manager for the Bahamas Broadcasting Corporation, Calsey was a distinguished on-air starring personality in his own right. With his distinctive Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera accent, polished diction, and effervescent persona, he was for decades a leading voice and later, face and voice, of the news and public affairs programming for local radio and television.

"But Calsey accomplished so much more than that. He became an important part of the political and diplomatic establishment as well. He had the distinction of serving as a senator in our Parliament and later as Bahamian high commissioner to Canada, a post that I was pleased to appoint him to in recognition of his many abilities and distinguished public service."

Mr Johnson was also involved in politics; he was a former PLP candidate for the Bamboo Town constituency and served as secretary-general of the party.

"He was a loyal and dependable ally in good times and in bad, and he made important contributions to the party," Mr Christie said, offering condolences to Mr Johnson's wife, Dulcena, and his entire family.

Progressive Liberal Party chairman Fred Mitchell said Mr Johnson, a former PLP stalwart councillor, never wavered in his support for the progressive cause.

"He was a faithful soldier and trusted ally of the late Sir Lynden Pindling," Mr Mitchell said in a statement. "He was especially proud to be a son of Eleuthera and of the settlement of Hatchet Bay. On behalf of the leader Philip 'Brave' Davis, Deputy Chester Cooper, our entire parliamentary team, all officers and members, we extend our condolences to his wife Dulcena and the entire family. A true patriot has left us. He may be gone but will not be forgotten. May he rest in peace."

Mr Johnson had a 14-year stint as general manager of the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas, from 2002-2007. He later became the executive chairman of the BCB.

Upon his retirement, he became involved in business and politics and was later appointed as a Senator.

