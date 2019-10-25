Fresh Market Introduces Charging For Electric Cars

A CHARGING station for electric cars has been installed at Solomon's Fresh Market in Old Fort Bay.

The station was recently installed in the parking lot at the store, allowing shoppers to charge their electric cars while they shop.

Renea Bastian, vice president of marketing and communications for Solomon's, said: "As a company, we have long been committed to environmental causes and this additional service at the store is just another example of our commitment."

The company is now working to prepare their customers for the government's ban on single use plastic bags, utensils and straws, and Styrofoam cups and containers that comes into effect January 1.

To date, the company has distributed more than 60,000 free reusable bags to customers in both Nassau and Freeport and has discontinued distributing plastic bags in both of its Cost Right Wholesale locations. All of the company's delis have now transitioned to using green disposable cups, containers and utensils."