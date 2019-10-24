Gay, Straight - Just Why Does It Matter?

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

RESIDENTS are criticising the apparent hypocrisy of the Bahamas Christian Council for planning to host an anti-LGTBI rally yet turning a supposed blind eye to pressing national issues.

The Tribune was out on the streets yesterday to ask the public what they felt about the council’s posistion.

One woman, who asked to be identified as Ms Minnis, said when comments are made about having an anti-gay rally, they provide a platform for people who are homophobic and violent to showcase their hatred.

She said: “I think it’s important to acknowledge that certain religions do have a set belief system. However, if that belief system does not also openly express that they don’t condone violence against or discrimination against persons who do not subscribe to that belief system, then I have a problem with that.

“While I understand that Christians will be Christians, I can only say things that they deem as Christ-like within that space of being Christ-like, Christ has also shown grace, mercy and He’s also represented marginalised people.”

She added: “In the Christian Council, as much as they speak out against homosexuals, they don’t speak out against the violence towards homosexuals. I think that doesn’t line up because if you are going to be Christian and Christ-like, then you need to be the whole thing and not bits and pieces of it to subscribe to whatever your personal agendas are.”

Another resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said the Bahamas Christian Council needs to march and be vocal about the murder rate in this country.

He said: “Every week (or more) a young man is shot dead, but the council be very quiet. In the Bible, one of God’s ten commandments is thou shall not kill, but the BCC is not preaching and marching for that.”

Another person said the BCC is wasting time focusing on homosexuals when it should focus on promoting love.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said: “I can see why our country can never be better, wasted time on matters such as gays in a nation where sweethearting is acceptable, incest, child abuse are nearly the norm, domestic violence and marital rape is supported.

“Let’s fix our nation with love and not continue to sink it with hate. One nation, united in love and service. Gays, straights, don’t matter, let’s build our country together.”

Another resident, who asked to be identified as Mr Rolle, said while he doesn’t support events that “showboat sexuality”, he believes people should be allowed to be who they are.

Mr Rolle said: “I’m not a fan of any event that has to do with sexuality because it causes segregation and separation between human beings. Events like that just divides people, I prefer a general parade or event where everyone can participate regardless of their sexuality.

“I’ve never been a fan of the pride parade, but I don’t have an issue with gay rights. Everyone should have access to basic human rights.”

Despite the complaints from many, one male resident expressed his support for the Christian Council.

The resident, who asked to be identified as Mr Pierre, said he believes the Christian Council has a moral responsibility.

“I don’t think that we should have any events that glorify any activity that we as a collective people do not accept as morally upright. If adulterers, fornicators, etc, wanted to have an event to celebrate their lifestyle I would not support it although I respect that legally they are not breaking any laws,” Mr Pierre said.

On Monday, the Bahamas Christian Council released a statement that stated the organisation does not support the series of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) events set for October 2020, adding, the BCC will host an anti-gay rally to protest against the pride events.

The statement read: “The Bahamas Christian Council does not support any plan to host public LGBT events anywhere within the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. While we appreciate that The Bahamas is a democracy which gives people the right to freedom of speech and expression from a legal perspective, as a body of churches we hold firmly to the tenets of our faith which speak directly to the lifestyle and practice of homosexuality.”

President Bishop Delton Fernander said the constitution, in its preamble, establishes that the foundation and moral compass of The Bahamas is built on Christian values.

The statement read: “The perspective of ‘Christian Values’ clearly favour the traditional family consisting of a man and a woman, husband and wife, as the natural God ordained relationship. We believe that the proposed pride events will be in direct contradiction to this aspect of our constitution.

“Therefore, the Bahamas Christian Council, does not support nor will we sit idly and allow an even greater expression of indecency to be introduced and celebrated in our country. We will not hold our collective tongues nor our opposition to this proposed immoral week of activities.”

In response, local human rights watchdog group Rights Bahamas warned the BCC that bullying or hate speech levelled at the LGBTI community will be met with forceful local and international opposition, and if needed, action in court.