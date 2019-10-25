Pigeon Peas Debris 'Virtually' Cleared

By Leandra Rolle

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

NEARLY two months after Hurricane Dorian ravaged the northwestern Bahamas, debris from the Pigeon Peas shantytown in Abaco has “virtually” been cleared and work on the Mudd has already started, according to Health Minister Dr Duane Sands.

In speaking to reporters at the Bahamas Podiatric Medical Association Conference on Friday, Dr Sands noted that much progress has been made with the clean-up efforts in Abaco, but there is still more work to be done.

“When we look at the clearing of the Pigeon Peas, it is virtually completed. The work on the Mudd has started. When we look at communities like Green Turtle Cay, Hope Town, Man-O-War, there’s tremendous work being done,” he said.

“It is hard to look at the magnitude of the problem because you could believe that it’s going to be an impossible task, but the journey of 1,000 miles begins with a single step and that first step has definitely been taken.”

The powerful Category Five storm made landfall in Abaco and Grand Bahama early last month, destroying a number of homes and businesses.

Shanty towns across Abaco were also decimated as a result of Dorian, leaving hundreds displaced.

Last month, the government awarded contracts to several companies for the cleanup of shantytowns in Abaco.

And according to Dr Sands, the process of clearing debris in these storm-affected communities is being done in layers.

“We expect that there could be human remains so the ability to arbitrarily and recklessly move debris is not an option. We have to be very careful so obviously that increases the length of time it takes to clear and if you were to look at the Pigeon Peas right now, it is clear,” he said.

Earlier this week, Eyewitness reported that debris from the Sandbanks shantytown in Abaco has been cleared.

It is unclear how much debris has been removed from the island thus far, but Dr Sands speculated it to be about ten or fifteen percent.

“If you were to ask me what percentage of the debris has been removed from Abaco, a non-scientific, anecdotal response from me would be maybe about ten or 15 percent. We have a long way to go and yet we have come a mighty long way to go,” he said.