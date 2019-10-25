Straw Market Authority 'Heartless' For Stall Closures

By Youri Kemp

"HEARTLESS and unjust" is what the Straw Business Persons Society is calling the "arbitrary" October 14 holiday closure of more than 190 stalls by the Straw Market Authority (SMA).

In an open letter sent to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest along with the Minister of Works Desmond Bannister, president of the Straw Business Persons Society Esther Thompson said: "I had the displeasure of seeing over 190 stalls closed on October 14, 2019, which was a public holiday, leaving the straw vendors in despair. The incident happened with no written warning. Sadly, many did not escape the wrath of the Straw Market Authority."

Ms Thompson said: "We believe the vendors should have been notified in writing prior to any stall closure. Why was this shock and awe tactic used in this instance? So, to their surprise, they (vendors) met their stalls locked upon arrival to work on October 15, 2019.

She added: "So, if the decision was made to close over 190 stalls on October 14, 2019, in addition to the 100 plus stalls where vendors were already driven out of business because of arrears, that is a total of approximately 300 stalls closed. If this continues, the market will be a ghost town. God forbid!"

She went further and said: "How do we explain such actions to our tourists visiting our shores and desirous of visiting the world famous Straw Market? The Straw Market is our number one Bahamian tourist shopping experience and it contributes greatly to the economy annually. This is one of the ways new money enters the economy and adds to the foreign reserves.

"What point are you and your member body trying to make? How can you and your team be so cold hearted and reckless towards a hard working group of people who just want to make a living and provide for their families."

Ms Thompson also noted that the cashier's window where vendors' fees are to be paid is closed at off-peak times. She said: "When compared to cashiers at other government entities, it is evident that the straw vendors are at a grave disadvantage. This is so simply because some vendors don't make a sale until after 2pm. We believe these business hours needs to change and come into alignment with other government enterprises that closes at 4pm daily.

"We firmly believe that the government should seek to appoint persons with some life experience, interpersonal skills, managerial skills, and the ability to resolve matters with wisdom."

Ms Thompson is also calling on the government to address what they call a failure to upgrade the market facilities, to provide for more maintenance and sanitation chekcs in addition to making the market more accountable. She said: "In our view, the stall closures were unjust and heartless. Constitutionally the vendors should have due process. The SMA needs to cease and desist the arbitrary stall closures. The SMA is not making business easy for many hardworking Bahamians ,who just want to make an honest living for their family and simply survive."

The managing director of the SMA, Elaine Simms, said that the authority has no comment on the matter at this time.