Two Jailed For Stealing And Causing Harm

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A Freeport Magistrate sentenced two men to four years in prison after they pleaded guilty to charges of stealing and causing harm on Friday.

Andy Taylor, 25, of Emerald Drive, and Eltraneko Green, 23, of Cartier Circle, appeared in Court Two before Magistrate Charlton Smith.

The men pleaded guilty to stealing from a person and causing harm. Magistrate Smith convicted the pair and sentenced them to four years imprisonment on the stealing charge and one year on the causing harm charge.

The sentences are to run concurrently.