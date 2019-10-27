Updated: Suspect Dies In Police Shootout

By RIEL MAJOR
Tribune Staff Reporter
ONE of two men taken to hospital after a car chase and shootout with police on Friday afternoon has died of his injuries.
According to a police report, around 2pm on Friday, Central Detective Unit officers in the Solider Road area attempted to stop a red Honda Accord which was speeding with its occupants acting suspiciously. The occupants of the vehicle opened fire and led police on a high speed chase to Pinewood Gardens where the vehicle crashed and burst into flames, police said.
The men then left the car and opened fire on the officers who fired back, injuring two of them. The third man escaped on foot.
Paramedics were called to the scene and took the injured men to hospital. Two officers suffered minor injuries and were also taken to hospital.
A 9mm pistol was recovered from the scene, police said.
On Saturday, police said one of the men died in hospital while the other suspect remained in stable condition.
The Tribune understands the deceased is Garth “Heacky” Harrison Jr, however, his identity was not released by police.
News of Harrison’s death quickly spread across social media with many family and friends expressing their grief.
A Facebook user said: “Life so short, I can’t believe my boy gone just like that. If I did know yesterday morning would’ve been our last time speaking, blood we woulda celebrate life one last time like we normally do when we link up. This cut real deep bro, sleep in eternal (sic).”
Another Facebook user said: “You don’t know how bad I’m hurting. Baby please remember that I love you forever and ever.”
TalRussell 1 day, 20 hours ago
The frequency policeman's shootings has be hard on the majority comrade officers left dismayed over the higher up in command ranks slackness of shootings accountability .... yes, no .. seems the accumulative shootings remain below the pay scale needed grab the attention populaces security minister .....
bahamianson 1 day, 17 hours ago
Imagine if the officers on the police force were white, it would be another issue. Since we may have one or two, I guess it isn't racism, lol.
TheMadHatter 20 hours, 15 minutes ago
It is unfortunate that the men and the officers were involved in such a terrible event. I encourage Social Services intervention at an earlier age bracket, even more than they do now. In addition, more church attendance is required by our population in general. We must remember that Jesus came not for the righteous, but to bring sinners to repentance and we must continue to do His work.
momoyama 18 hours, 56 minutes ago
Would that explain why countries with the highest church attendance (Nigeria, Jamaica, Honduras etc.) have the highest rates of violent crime and murder and those with lowest church attendance, who identify more as atheist and are quickly leaving behind religion (like Sweden, Norway, Japan etc.) have the lowest rates of violent crime?
ThisIsOurs 14 hours, 14 minutes ago
skin colour, marginalization and generational poverty might have something to do with it...
momoyama 12 hours, 32 minutes ago
I think skin colour is a non-factor. As for generational poverty, there are few who can claim as much of that as overpopulated Asian societies like Japan. I think the culprit is weak cultures - precisely the kind that are easily infiltrated by bullshit like the Christian faith.
realfreethinker 3 hours, 58 minutes ago
Religion is part of the problem. rather than speaking to persons about doing the right thing y'all promoting that religious bullshit called "prayer". Y'all better wake up ain't no sky daddy going to help us
Iceman 15 hours, 18 minutes ago
Man look here stop talking about god and Jesus. You as a human being have the ability to chose what’s right from wrong. Free will is more powerful than any other ability god have give us. Free will is even more powerful than God. Y’all better wake up. The Bible is a guidance tool not the key to life.
mandela 5 hours, 55 minutes ago
If a person jumps out of their vehicle shooting at the police then they are looking to suffer the consequence, if it's death then so be it. 2 pm in the day where ya going and what ya doing riding around with guns, why? Law and Order we in the Bahamas lack law and order, we are too lawless
