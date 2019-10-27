Updated: Suspect Dies In Police Shootout

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

ONE of two men taken to hospital after a car chase and shootout with police on Friday afternoon has died of his injuries.

According to a police report, around 2pm on Friday, Central Detective Unit officers in the Solider Road area attempted to stop a red Honda Accord which was speeding with its occupants acting suspiciously. The occupants of the vehicle opened fire and led police on a high speed chase to Pinewood Gardens where the vehicle crashed and burst into flames, police said.

The men then left the car and opened fire on the officers who fired back, injuring two of them. The third man escaped on foot.

Paramedics were called to the scene and took the injured men to hospital. Two officers suffered minor injuries and were also taken to hospital.

A 9mm pistol was recovered from the scene, police said.

On Saturday, police said one of the men died in hospital while the other suspect remained in stable condition.

The Tribune understands the deceased is Garth “Heacky” Harrison Jr, however, his identity was not released by police.



News of Harrison’s death quickly spread across social media with many family and friends expressing their grief.



A Facebook user said: “Life so short, I can’t believe my boy gone just like that. If I did know yesterday morning would’ve been our last time speaking, blood we woulda celebrate life one last time like we normally do when we link up. This cut real deep bro, sleep in eternal (sic).”

Another Facebook user said: “You don’t know how bad I’m hurting. Baby please remember that I love you forever and ever.”