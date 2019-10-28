One Man Is Shot And Another Stabbed In Separate Incidents

TWO men are in hospital after separate shooting and stabbing incidents on the weekend.

Police said a New Providence man was shot after 11pm on Saturday. The victim was standing near a business on Providence Avenue, Chippingham, when he was approached by a gunman who shot him. He was taken to hospital in a private vehicle where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

Meanwhile, a man in Andros was stabbed around the same time, police said. The man was in an argument with another man in Fresh Creek, Andros, when he was attacked by a man armed with a sharp object. The victim was stabbed about the body. The injured man was taken to the Fresh Creek Clinic and later to New Providence on an emergency flight, to seek further medical assistance.

Investigations are ongoing.