Ag Named Cfatf Deputy Chairman

As of Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Carl Bethel QC, the attorney general and minister of legal affairs, has been named deputy chair of the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF).

A CFATF ministers’ meeting was held in Miami at the end of August 2019 during which Mr Bethel was named deputy chairman for a term of 12 months beginning in November 2019. Mr Bethel is due to assume the CFATF chairmanship in November 2020 for a 12-month period ending November 2021.

The CFATF is an organisation of 25 member states and territories of the Caribbean Basin, which have agreed to implement common counter-measures against money laundering and terrorism financing based on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) 40 recommendations. The CFATF is an associate member of the FATF.

