Ag Named Cfatf Deputy Chairman

Carl Bethel QC, the attorney general and minister of legal affairs, has been named deputy chair of the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF).

A CFATF ministers’ meeting was held in Miami at the end of August 2019 during which Mr Bethel was named deputy chairman for a term of 12 months beginning in November 2019. Mr Bethel is due to assume the CFATF chairmanship in November 2020 for a 12-month period ending November 2021.

The CFATF is an organisation of 25 member states and territories of the Caribbean Basin, which have agreed to implement common counter-measures against money laundering and terrorism financing based on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) 40 recommendations. The CFATF is an associate member of the FATF.